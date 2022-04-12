Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,911 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SouthState by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,261,000 after buying an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after buying an additional 406,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.99.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

In other SouthState news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

