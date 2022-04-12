Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AdvanSix worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.79.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

