Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $189.65 and a 12 month high of $256.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

