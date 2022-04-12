Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 234.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 99,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

CPB opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

