Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 890,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

HWM opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

