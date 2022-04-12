Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after acquiring an additional 279,338 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,497,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.78.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.21 and a 12-month high of $195.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average is $154.81.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

