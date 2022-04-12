Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after buying an additional 350,311 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 65.6% during the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after buying an additional 1,180,259 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,100,000 after acquiring an additional 240,165 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.90.

GDDY stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

