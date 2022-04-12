Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.18. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,345 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

