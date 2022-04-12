Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

