Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Certara by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $137,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $78,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,352 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,746. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.