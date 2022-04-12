Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,569 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Cowen worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 289.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COWN stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $612.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

