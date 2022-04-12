Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 402.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,864,000 after buying an additional 1,601,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,560.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,597,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after buying an additional 1,537,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

