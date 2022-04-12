Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Lion Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 61.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEV opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.74. The Lion Electric Company has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

