Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJUN opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60.

