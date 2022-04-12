Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,245 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Exelixis by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Exelixis by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.