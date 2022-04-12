Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 45,806 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

