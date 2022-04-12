Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 585.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 61,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.