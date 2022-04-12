Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

ICE opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

