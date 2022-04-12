Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of CB stock opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

