Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

