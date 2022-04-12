Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Equitable in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

EQH opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equitable by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

