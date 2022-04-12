Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CME Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.86 and a 200 day moving average of $227.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

