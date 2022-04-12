Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hippo Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hippo in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HIPO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95. Hippo has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

