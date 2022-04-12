Jefferies Financial Group Comments on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.