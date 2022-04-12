Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Truist Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,399,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

