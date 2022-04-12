Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,920,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,364,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,466,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

