Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) to Hold

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 113,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,805. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.
About Ryohin Keikaku (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryohin Keikaku (RYKKY)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.