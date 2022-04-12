Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) to Hold

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 113,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,805. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

About Ryohin Keikaku (Get Rating)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

