Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 113,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,805. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

About Ryohin Keikaku (Get Rating)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.