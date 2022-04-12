Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

FITB stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 120,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

