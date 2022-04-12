Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.4% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 39.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

