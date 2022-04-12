Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1,877.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,404,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,506,000 after buying an additional 19,372,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,857 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

