Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.22.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $200.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $200.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

