Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.57) to €18.10 ($19.67) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.03.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

