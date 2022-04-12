Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,447,800 shares, a growth of 6,761.6% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 145,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,731. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

