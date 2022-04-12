Jetcoin Market Cap Hits $189,021.07 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $189,021.07 and approximately $54,657.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

