Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Shares of JIXAY remained flat at $$66.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $73.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.43.
