John Abbot Sells 24,000 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 24,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $830,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,895.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $239,490.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $94,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00.

MSP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. 6,911,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,248. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

