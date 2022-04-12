John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,734,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $11,130.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $5,334.00.

On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.

BFI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 63,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,837. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.