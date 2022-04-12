John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $11,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,737,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,866,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $5,334.00.
  • On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.
  • On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.
  • On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.

BFI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 63,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,837. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth about $834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

