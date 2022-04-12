Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $110,475,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

