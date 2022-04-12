Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY22 guidance at $10.40-$10.60 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average of $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

