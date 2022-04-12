Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY22 guidance at $10.40-$10.60 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average of $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 142,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.