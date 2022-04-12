JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €55.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.29 ($72.06).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

