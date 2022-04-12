JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Price Target to 306.00

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 308.00 to 306.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WILLF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF remained flat at $$38.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

