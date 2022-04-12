JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Underweight

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,008. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

