JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,060,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $385.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

