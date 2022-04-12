JulSwap Trading 10% Lower This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and $783,454.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.89 or 0.07545690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,908.26 or 0.99684217 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.