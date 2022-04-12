Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 34,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,009,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 433,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,069 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

