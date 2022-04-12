Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,708. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

