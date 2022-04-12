Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.93

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.93 and traded as low as $41.52. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $401.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in 49 states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

