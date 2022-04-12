Katalyo (KTLYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $206,754.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $761,787.61 and approximately $206,754.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.46 or 0.07532043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.76 or 0.99811992 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

