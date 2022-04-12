Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Visa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.83. 186,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,931. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $407.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.